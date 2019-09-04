Clermont police arrest suspects in stolen car packed with stolen items

CLERMONT, Fla. - Three people were arrested after crashing a stolen car that was packed with stolen items, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Police said they spotted the stolen Toyota around 9 a.m. Tuesday when it nearly struck a detective's unmarked vehicle. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver, 27-year-old Deonte Slaughter, refused to pull over, the report said.

Slaughter ran a red light at Hancock Road and State Road, which caused the Toyota to crash into a Ford Mustang, according to a news release. The two occupants in the Mustang suffered minor injuries but did not require further medical attention other than what emergency medical services provided at the scene.

Five occupants of the stolen vehicle were detained, three of whom were arrested. The other two were determined to have not been involved in the crimes.

Officers said the Toyota was packed with items stolen from local businesses, including home improvement stores in Lake and Orange counties. Pictures show a leaf blower, lighting equipment and tools in the stolen sedan.

Slaughter faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving while license suspended and felony retail theft. Passengers Vallisa Fisher, 30, and Ernie Jones, 37, were arrested on felony retail theft charges.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.