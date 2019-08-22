Couple's breast cancer photo shoot goes viral for its powerful message

An Arkansas couple's strength is showcased so purely in a recent photo shoot.

The wife, Charlie Johnson, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and the beautiful images tell the story of how her husband, Kelsey, cut off her hair in preparation for her treatment.

The powerful photos by Mandy Parks Photography went viral because they evoke such a strong message of strength and pain.

(Credit: Mandy Parks Photography)

The Facebook post featuring the images starts by saying, "Strong women aren't simply born. They are made by the storms they walk through. From the pain, mistakes, and heartache we achieve pride and strength."

Mandy Parks thanked the couple for "allowing me to capture the pain, beauty and bravery it took to spread this message."

(Credit: Mandy Parks Photography)

Charlie works as an overnight nurse and has gained the confidence to display her bald head at work thanks to thousands of encouraging messages from across the country, according to KATV.

(Credit: Mandy Parks Photography)

(Credit: Mandy Parks Photography)

