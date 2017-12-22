Man says he'll 'do whatever it takes to be with Katy Perry'

MIAMI - When Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer learned that Pawel Jurski told a police officer at the American Airlines Arena that he "will do whatever it takes to be with Katy Perry," Glazer said she considered him to be a credible threat.

During a bond court hearing Thursday, Glazer said Jurski, 37, ignored officers' commands, trespassed a restricted area and attempted to rush the stage during Wednesday night's concert.

"It sounds like he is stalking this poor woman," Glazer said in court.

According to an arrest report, Jurski entered a restricted area backstage at the AAA and tried to rush toward the stage before being stopped by security.

Police said Jurski briefly escaped from a confinement area, but was stopped by a police officer.

According to the arrest report, Jurski not only stalked Perry at the AAA, but he also trespassed at the Faena Hotel by going up a fire escape to gain access to the 14th floor in hopes of meeting the pop star.

Police said he also entered a restricted area of the Amway Center in Orlando during Perry's performance there last Saturday.

Authorities said Jurski has followed Perry to attend her acts in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago and Grand Rapids in the past 20 days.

Police said he admitted to secretly following the singer to a steakhouse in Chicago because he wanted to "surprise her."

When asked by officers what he meant by "surprising her," Jurski stated, "With a smile. Whatever it takes to be with her," the arrest report stated.

Glazer ordered the fanatic to stay away from the pop star and have no contact with her over the phone or through third parties. She also ordered him to stay away from her home, her business and all concert venues.

Jurski, who is from Poland, faces charges of aggravated stalking, escape, loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. He has an immigration hold that will allow federal authorities to consider his detention and deportation.

