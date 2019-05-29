Masked man linked to 8 armed convenience store robberies

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. - Marion County sheriff's investigators are searching for a man they said they've connected to at least eight armed robberies over the last six weeks.

They said the latest happened Saturday night at Ray's Grocery on Highway 314A.

Surveillance video obtained by News 6 shows a masked man pointing a gun at the store clerk, while a woman behind the counter picks up a small child, who was just feet away from the suspect.

"It’s scary," said Datass Patel, who owns Rays Grocery and Buck-N-Doe's store on Southeast Highway 42.

He said both of his stores were hit by the same masked suspect within days of each other.

At Buck-N-Does last Thursday, he said the robber ordered two customers down to the ground.

"He said, 'sit down, sit down, sit down. Heads up, heads up, heads up,'" Patel said.

Marion County sheriff's investigators provided more surveillance video showing what appeared to be the same suspect robbing a Sunoco station in Ocala, last Wednesday.

They said they were looking for any information that could lead them to the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Bradley Bartlett at 352-438-5932 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 (STOP).



