Dad arrives home to find daughter, 14, missing

DeBARY, Fla. - A father in DeBary came home Sunday afternoon to find his 14-year-old daughter missing, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nakayla Kirkman was last seen about 6:20 a.m. Sunday. As of Monday night, the search for the girl continued.

Now, deputies are asking for help from the public.

Nakayla’s father discovered that the teen had vanished about 4:30 p.m., from their home on Clara Vista Street, authorities said.

Detectives are investigating whether Nakayla might be with a relative or someone known to her. Nakayla has been entered in state and national databases as a missing person.

She might be with her mother, Lakeshia Jones, who is possibly driving a 2001 Ford Explorer with Illinois tag Q461869, deputies said.



Nakayla is 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 to 140 pounds. She has a health condition, but took her medication with her, authorities said.



Anyone with information about Nakayla’s whereabouts is asked to email Detective Martin or call the VCSO Southwest Detectives Unit at (386) 668-3830. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.