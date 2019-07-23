Dangerous viral challenge has people pouring water buckets on police officers

New York City police officers are being assaulted in a new viral challenge that has people dousing them with water while they are responding to calls, according to CBS News.

This is one viral challenge in which no one should take part.

One video shows police in Harlem last weekend soaked with water and pelted with empty buckets while out making an arrest.

NYPD Chief Terrence Monahan took to Twitter to share his outrage and said, "The videos of cops being doused with water and having objects hurled at them as they made an arrest in #Harlem is reprehensible. NYC's cops & communities have made remarkable progress — together — but EVERY New Yorker MUST show respect for our cops. They deserve nothing less."

Another video from Brooklyn shows two officers who are drenched and being followed by people pouring more and more water on them. CBS New York reports the officers were responding to a disorderly conduct call.

Warning: Graphic language can be heard in the video.

Members of the Orlando Police Department Union posted a response on Facebook saying, “Who’s to say it’s water or something more sinister? These individuals should be arrest and given the maximum penalty the law allows.”

According to CBS News, no arrests were made in regard to either video, and NYPD is investigating.



