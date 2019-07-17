Daytona Beach police believe suspect used frozen can of coke as weapon

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department said they are still looking for a suspect who is believed to have used a frozen can of coke as a weapon in the beating of an elderly man.

Police said the incident happened beachside around 7 a.m. on Tuesday on the 700 block of North Halifax Avenue.

Investigators released photos of the suspect, Charles Smyth, 67, on social media.

The attack caused a laceration to the back of the victim's head.

Authorities said anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 386-671-5100.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

