Man barricades himself inside Daytona Beach hotel room

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police officers said a man barricaded himself inside a hotel room Saturday, claiming to have a grenade.

The Daytona Beach Police Department and S.W.A.T. responded to the Ocean Breeze Hotel Saturday and have not confirmed if the grenade is real.

The hotel was evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

We're working a barricaded subject call at the Ocean Breeze Hotel (640 N Atlantic) as of this moment. We're evacuating the hotel for precautionary reasons. Please avoid the area for now. Thanks. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) September 21, 2019

Say with News 6 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.