News

Man barricades himself inside Daytona Beach hotel room

The man claims to have a grenade

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police officers said a man barricaded himself inside a hotel room Saturday, claiming to have a grenade.

The Daytona Beach Police Department and S.W.A.T. responded to the Ocean Breeze Hotel Saturday and have not confirmed if the grenade is real.

The hotel was evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

 

 

Say with News 6 for updates on this developing story. 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.