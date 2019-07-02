Deadline to file claim for rental car fee refunds approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla - Attorney General Ashley Moody said Sunday the deadline to submit a claim for refunds in connection to the Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group.

Floridians who were improperly charged for a toll while driving certain rental vehicles are urged to file a claim from the settlement.

Moody said her office investigated and found that rental car customers did not know they would be charged an additional fee of $15 per toll on cashless toll roads in Florida, up to a maximum additional charge of $105, and that consumers were misled about a PlatePass service Dollar Thirfty companies offered for $10.49 each day.

“Companies owe it to their consumers to be upfront about all of their services and the prices and fees that accompany them. This case not only affected Floridians, but people visiting Florida from all over the country. I am hopeful that this settlement will provide relief to consumers harmed by the company’s actions and prevent future harm,” Moody said.

As part of the court enforceable settlement, the companies must clearly disclose fees, explain to renters how they can avoid any additional costs and issue refunds to any affected customers.

Eligibility for a refund includes customers who:

• Rented a vehicle from Dollar or Thrifty during the period of Jan. 1, 2011, through Jan. 7, 2019

• Were wrongfully charged for toll fees or PlatePass by Dollar or Thrifty

• Were improperly billed

• Were misled or lied to about fees or prices; and/or

• Did not know about the fees or charges

Click here to fill out a form.



