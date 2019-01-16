DeLand student brings knife that looks like gun to school, police say

DeLAND, Fla. - A DeLand High School student brought a knife that was shaped like a gun on campus and attempted to start a fight with one of his peers, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police said a school resource officer saw the 19-year-old student attempting to start a fight. Authorities did not have details on what the fight was about.

When approached, the student, identified as Craig Denton, ran and threw an object that was later determined to be a knife designed to look like a gun in its holster, the report said.

Denton, a sophomore, was taken into custody shortly after 11:30 a.m. near campus, authorities said.

Police Chief Jason Umberger said that he's never seen a gun-shaped knife but he has seen other products, such as cellphone cases, that are designed to look like firearms.

"There's all kinds of things that manufacturers make that look like guns ... it's kind of ridiculous when you think about it, why do manufacturers make things that look like guns? What purpose does that serve," Umberger said.

He said those types of products should never be brought to school.

"It's certainly something that's not going to be tolerated in our schools and it can't be. I mean, our schools are places where our young people come to learn and why do you need a knife or a gun at school? It's not necessary," Umberger said.

Students were not in any immediate danger at the time of the incident, according to a news release.

