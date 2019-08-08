Missing 10-year-old Marion County boy found safe

OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:

Deputies said Thursday that Dakota was found safe and returned to his home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities in Marion County are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Dakota West Davis was last seen at his home in the 7800 block of West Highway 40 in Ocala around 11 p.m. Wednesday. He was discovered missing around 2 a.m. Thursday, and deputies said he may have run away.

Deputies said Dakota was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue or gray sweatpants.

He's described as white, about 4 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Dakota's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

