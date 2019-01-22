Deputy shot man who charged at him with scissors, sheriff says

STUART, Fla. - A Florida sheriff's deputy shot a man who charged at him with a pair of scissors, according to authorities.

Martin County sheriff's officials said on Facebook that deputies were called to a home on Monday afternoon to remove a man who was trespassing at his parents' home.

Investigators said despite warnings to stay away from the property, the man returned. Deputies confronted him and he charged at one of them with the scissors, according to officials.

The deputy fired his gun, hitting the man in the abdomen, officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital. There was no update on his condition.

The man's name wasn't released.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.