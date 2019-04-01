News

Did your favorite companies fool you this April 1?

McPickles, talking tulips among viral April Fool's jokes

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's nothing like ringing in the month of April with a few pranks, and many companies got in on the chance to have their fair share of the fun.

From Disney and McDonald's to Google and the U.S. Open, big names are making the most of the holiday online.

Here are some of the companies making your April 1 that much funnier. 

 

 

Did they fool you? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.