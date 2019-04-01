Did your favorite companies fool you this April 1?

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's nothing like ringing in the month of April with a few pranks, and many companies got in on the chance to have their fair share of the fun.

From Disney and McDonald's to Google and the U.S. Open, big names are making the most of the holiday online.

Here are some of the companies making your April 1 that much funnier.

BREAKING: The US Open to add puppies to the ballperson team at the 2019 tournament for the first time.



All breeds welcome. pic.twitter.com/Yu5ySEhriF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2019

Introducing a new way to clear your schedule https://t.co/O4rxLFonaR ↓ pic.twitter.com/WSSpfxzamB — Google Calendar (@googlecalendar) April 1, 2019

Get your #Snears on! Check out the latest innovation in #WaltDisneyWorld snacking, and tell us which snack you’re going to style your Snears with. 🍭 🍪 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0ZqPyyK8fe — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) April 1, 2019

He don’t protec. He don’t attac. But he do deliver a pizza snac. Now announcing the Pizza M. U. T. T. delivery team. Use code 30OFFAPRIL1 for 30% OFF menu-priced pizzas. Today only. pic.twitter.com/gCzXIgCtJr — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) April 1, 2019

We're so excited to announce our newest concept stores: Starbucks for your best fur-iend. #Pupbucks pic.twitter.com/xgAEn0Dxss — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 1, 2019

