Magical Dining Month kicks off Friday at Orlando-area restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting Friday, select Orlando-area restaurants will kick off Magical Dining Month.

Each participating restaurant offers a three-course, prix fixe dinner menu for just $35 per person.

Here’s your opportunity to try out restaurants you might have on your wish list to visit. There’s more than 100 to choose from.

What’s new in 2018? Nineteen new restaurants have been added to the list and many are offering vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free menu options.

There’s a wide range of restaurant at locations between Disney Springs, Restaurant Row and neighborhoods around downtown, Winter Park and more.

The offer runs until Sept. 30.

The program was designed by Visit Orlando to help drive business for local eateries and give back to children in need. One dollar from every meal served is donated to local charities Best Buddies and the Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida.

More than $200,000 was raised in 2017.

To see a full list of restaurants, menus and more, visit orlandomagicaldining.com.

Nineteen new restaurants:

Amura Sushi

Bongo's

Café Tu Tu Tango

Coopers Hawk-Waterford

Fig's

Mai Hana Pan Asian

Market to Table

Maria & Enzo's

Pharmacy

Reyes Mezcaleria

Seito Sushi Baldwin Park

Terralina

Texas de Brazil

The Strand

The Tap Room at Dubsdread

Wine Bar George

Zen

Zeta Asia

Participating restaurants offering at least one special diet option:

Artisan's Table

Big Fin Seafood Kitchen

Bulla

Canvas Restaurant & Market

Hemingway's

Kabooki Sushi

Ravello

The Grill at Grande Vista

Hemisphere Restaurant

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (Sand Lake Road & Winter Park)

David's Club-Omni

Café d'Antonio

Blu on the Avenue

Andiamo Italian Bistro & Grille

