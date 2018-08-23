Magical Dining Month kicks off Friday at Orlando-area restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting Friday, select Orlando-area restaurants will kick off Magical Dining Month.
Each participating restaurant offers a three-course, prix fixe dinner menu for just $35 per person.
Here’s your opportunity to try out restaurants you might have on your wish list to visit. There’s more than 100 to choose from.
What’s new in 2018? Nineteen new restaurants have been added to the list and many are offering vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free menu options.
There’s a wide range of restaurant at locations between Disney Springs, Restaurant Row and neighborhoods around downtown, Winter Park and more.
The offer runs until Sept. 30.
The program was designed by Visit Orlando to help drive business for local eateries and give back to children in need. One dollar from every meal served is donated to local charities Best Buddies and the Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida.
More than $200,000 was raised in 2017.
To see a full list of restaurants, menus and more, visit orlandomagicaldining.com.
Nineteen new restaurants:
- Amura Sushi
- Bongo's
- Café Tu Tu Tango
- Coopers Hawk-Waterford
- Fig's
- Mai Hana Pan Asian
- Market to Table
- Maria & Enzo's
- Pharmacy
- Reyes Mezcaleria
- Seito Sushi Baldwin Park
- Terralina
- Texas de Brazil
- The Strand
- The Tap Room at Dubsdread
- Wine Bar George
- Zen
- Zeta Asia
Participating restaurants offering at least one special diet option:
- Artisan's Table
- Big Fin Seafood Kitchen
- Bulla
- Canvas Restaurant & Market
- Hemingway's
- Kabooki Sushi
- Ravello
- The Grill at Grande Vista
- Hemingway's
- Hemisphere Restaurant
- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (Sand Lake Road & Winter Park)
- David's Club-Omni
- Café d'Antonio
- Blu on the Avenue
- Andiamo Italian Bistro & Grille
