Dinosaurs roam again in Netflix 'Jurassic Park' series

Netflix

ORLANDO, Fla. - Netflix is at it again, creating its own content based on popular cult followings.

This time, they’re teaming up with DreamWorks Animation for "Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous."

The animated TV show will follow six teenagers at a new adventure camp. The timeline follows 2015’s "Jurassic World" where genetically engineered dinosaurs roamed on the Isla Nublar as part of a luxury resort. If you remember, that island was destroyed, as seen in 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Expect the show to be pre-island destruction but still modernly prehistoric.

Netflix says the group of young characters were chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the new adventure camp on the opposite side of the island. When the dinosaurs wreak havoc, they’re left stranded. Netflix hints the plot will be based on survival and friendship, as these teens get stuck on what was supposed to be temporary visit to a dinosaur-filled camp with strangers. What could go wrong?

Netflix released an ominous teaser video of the series Monday. The only guaranteed character you see is a raptor that could be Blue -- but that’s just speculation.

Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Treverros are the executive producers.

Fans can expect the show to hit the streaming service in 2020.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.