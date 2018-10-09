Disney employees, ex-police officer among 13 men accused of trying to meet children for sex

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - An undercover cyber investigation led to the arrest of 13 Florida men the Polk County Sheriff's Office said were attempting to meet 13-and 14-year-old children for sex after meeting them in online chat rooms.

Sheriff's office officials said detectives posed as children online and the suspects solicited sex from them, arranging to meet. However, when the men arrived, they were met by undercover detectives.

"These predators are out there, trying to sexually seduce and violate children. They lurk in chat rooms and online, ready to groom children for sex," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Fortunately, because of the great work of our detectives, at least 13 of them won't be doing that any time soon."

Judd will discuss details of the arrests and the operation on Tuesday at the sheriff's office.

The suspects, whose ages range form the 20s to 50s, are from Kissimmee, Monteverde, Lake Mary, Davenport, Winter Haven, Orlando and Holiday, according to officials. Some of the men include a former military police officer, a chef at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort and a food runner at Disney Spring's Boathouse restaurant. Another suspect is HIV positive and solicited a boy he thought was 14 for unprotected sex, according to the news release.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.