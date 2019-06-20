Disney estate sale draws eager crowd in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - If you love Disney collectibles, we have the estate sale for you.

Between Thursday and Saturday, Orlando Estate Sale Ladies is hosting a Disney collectibles estate sale in Kissimmee.

"I don’t think we’ve ever had set up an estate where every item in the house is particular to one theme," Marlies Bredel said.

Bredel runs Orlando Estate Sale Ladies. She said every room of the house is full of Disney collectibles.

"There is memorabilia from being a cast member that is no longer available. That is very unique," Bredel said.

There’s everything from a Mickey Mouse telephone and Pluto glass table to figurines of all sizes, cast member and collectible pins and art prints all featuring your favorite Disney characters. One of the paintings priced at $3,500.

On Thursday, dozens of Disney fans lined up at 5 a.m. for the mega sale.

"I’m in my second childhood and I’m going to get all the toys I’ve never had," Mary Sanderson said.

Some of the items being sold, according to the sale’s website are,

Swarovski

Goebel

Anri

Giuseppe Armani

Steiff

Ron Lee

Jackie Melerski

Harmony Kingdom

Conrad Moroder

Lenox

Walt Disney Classics Collection

Convention Private Collection

Cast member exclusive

Location: 1095 Jason Ridge Court, Kissimmee

Times: Thursday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day

