Disney estate sale draws eager crowd in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - If you love Disney collectibles, we have the estate sale for you.
Between Thursday and Saturday, Orlando Estate Sale Ladies is hosting a Disney collectibles estate sale in Kissimmee.
"I don’t think we’ve ever had set up an estate where every item in the house is particular to one theme," Marlies Bredel said.
Bredel runs Orlando Estate Sale Ladies. She said every room of the house is full of Disney collectibles.
"There is memorabilia from being a cast member that is no longer available. That is very unique," Bredel said.
There’s everything from a Mickey Mouse telephone and Pluto glass table to figurines of all sizes, cast member and collectible pins and art prints all featuring your favorite Disney characters. One of the paintings priced at $3,500.
On Thursday, dozens of Disney fans lined up at 5 a.m. for the mega sale.
"I’m in my second childhood and I’m going to get all the toys I’ve never had," Mary Sanderson said.
Some of the items being sold, according to the sale’s website are,
- Swarovski
- Goebel
- Anri
- Giuseppe Armani
- Steiff
- Ron Lee
- Jackie Melerski
- Harmony Kingdom
- Conrad Moroder
- Lenox
- Walt Disney Classics Collection
- Convention Private Collection
- Cast member exclusive
Location: 1095 Jason Ridge Court, Kissimmee
Times: Thursday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day
