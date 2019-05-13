Disney to sell designer Mouse ears

Disney has a Disney Parks Designer Collection on the way starting May 24, according to its blog.

Notable celebrities, designers and artists designed the series of limited-release Mickey Mouse ear hats and Minnie Mouse ear headbands.

These never-before-seen looks will be available at Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and on shopdisney.com.

A new design will be released each month, including a bridal-inspired design by Vera Wang, a classic pink-puffed ear headband by Betsey Johnson, a floral-inspired ear headband by Coach (pictured below) and a dazzling pair of ears from supermodel Heidi Klum.

(Credit: Disney)

A Disney official said on its Disney Parks blog, “Many of the designs in the collection take inspiration from beloved Disney characters and Disney Parks attractions, including an Enchanted Tiki Room-inspired design.”

(Credit: Disney)

Here is the initial designer release schedule, with more designs to be announced in the coming months.

Harveys – May 24

Betsey Johnson – summer 2019

Alex and Ani – summer 2019

Noah Fine Art – summer 2019

Kim Irvine – summer 2019

Her Universe – summer 2019

Shag – summer 2019

Jerrod Maruyama – fall 2019

Heidi Klum – fall 2019

The Blonds – fall 2019

Loungefly – fall 2019

Coach – fall 2019

Joe Rohde – April 2020

Vera Wang – spring 2020

Cupcakes and Cashmere – spring 2020

Kevin Rafferty – spring 2020

Karlie Kloss – spring 2020

John Coulter – summer 2020



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.