Disney to sell designer Mouse ears

Disney has a Disney Parks Designer Collection on the way starting May 24, according to its blog.
Notable celebrities, designers and artists designed the series of limited-release Mickey Mouse ear hats and Minnie Mouse ear headbands.
These never-before-seen looks will be available at Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and on shopdisney.com.
A new design will be released each month, including a bridal-inspired design by Vera Wang, a classic pink-puffed ear headband by Betsey Johnson, a floral-inspired ear headband by Coach (pictured below) and a dazzling pair of ears from supermodel Heidi Klum.
A Disney official said on its Disney Parks blog, “Many of the designs in the collection take inspiration from beloved Disney characters and Disney Parks attractions, including an Enchanted Tiki Room-inspired design.”
Here is the initial designer release schedule, with more designs to be announced in the coming months.
- Harveys – May 24
- Betsey Johnson – summer 2019
- Alex and Ani – summer 2019
- Noah Fine Art – summer 2019
- Kim Irvine – summer 2019
- Her Universe – summer 2019
- Shag – summer 2019
- Jerrod Maruyama – fall 2019
- Heidi Klum – fall 2019
- The Blonds – fall 2019
- Loungefly – fall 2019
- Coach – fall 2019
- Joe Rohde – April 2020
- Vera Wang – spring 2020
- Cupcakes and Cashmere – spring 2020
- Kevin Rafferty – spring 2020
- Karlie Kloss – spring 2020
- John Coulter – summer 2020
