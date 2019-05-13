News

Disney to sell designer Mouse ears

1 new design being released each month

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Disney)

Disney has a Disney Parks Designer Collection on the way starting May 24, according to its blog. 

Notable celebrities, designers and artists designed the series of limited-release Mickey Mouse ear hats and Minnie Mouse ear headbands. 

These never-before-seen looks will be available at Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and on shopdisney.com. 

A new design will be released each month, including a bridal-inspired design by Vera Wang, a classic pink-puffed ear headband by Betsey Johnson, a floral-inspired ear headband by Coach (pictured below) and a dazzling pair of ears from supermodel Heidi Klum. 

(Credit: Disney)

A Disney official said on its Disney Parks blog, “Many of the designs in the collection take inspiration from beloved Disney characters and Disney Parks attractions, including an Enchanted Tiki Room-inspired design.”

(Credit: Disney)

Here is the initial designer release schedule, with more designs to be announced in the coming months. 

  • Harveys – May 24
  • Betsey Johnson – summer 2019
  • Alex and Ani – summer 2019
  • Noah Fine Art – summer 2019
  • Kim Irvine – summer 2019
  • Her Universe – summer 2019
  • Shag – summer 2019
  • Jerrod Maruyama – fall 2019
  • Heidi Klum – fall 2019
  • The Blonds – fall 2019
  • Loungefly – fall 2019
  • Coach – fall 2019
  • Joe Rohde – April 2020
  • Vera Wang – spring 2020
  • Cupcakes and Cashmere – spring 2020
  • Kevin Rafferty – spring 2020
  • Karlie Kloss – spring 2020
  • John Coulter – summer 2020
     

