Drivers asked to avoid area after crash on Semoran Boulevard in Orange County

At least two vehicles are involved in a crash on Semoran Boulevard in Orange County. (Image: Orange County Fire Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are asking drivers to avoid an area of Orange County following a serious crash involving at least two vehicles.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the crash took place shortly before 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Semoran and Royal Pine boulevards, north of Colonial Drive.

Fire Rescue officials tweeted photos of the crash that showed two SUVs with damage. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

#TrafficAlert Southbound Semoran Blvd/Royal Pine Blvd. (North of Colonial) - serious 2-car crash.@FHPOrlando on scene investigating. Avoid southbound Semoran in the area for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/e7LQ4ltDY1 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 27, 2019

In the tweet, crews asked drivers to avoid southbound Semoran Boulevard for the next few hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation, according to Fire Rescue officials.

No other details were immediately available.

