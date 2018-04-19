DUI charge dismissed against country music singer Michael Ray

EUSTIS, Fla. - A DUI charge against a country singer who was arrested after a crash in a McDonald's drive-thru has been dismissed, according to the Eustis Police Department.

Court records show that singer Michael Ray, known legally as Michael Ray Roach, still faces charges of reckless driving and possession of hashish.

Ray was at a Eustis McDonald's drive-thru the morning of Dec. 20 when he said his foot slipped on the pedal, causing him to hit the vehicle in front of his, according to an arrest affidavit.

A police officer wrote in the report that Ray had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He also had a small bottle of THC oil in his pocket at the time of his arrest, the report said.

Eustis Police Department officials announced Thursday that the Lake County State Attorney’s Office made the decision to not file the DUI charge against Ray. A news release did not provide the rationale for that decision.

