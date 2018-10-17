Constitutional amendment measures can stay on ballot, Florida Supreme Court says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Supreme Court is overturning a lower court decision to toss three proposed constitutional amendments off the Nov. 6 ballot.

Wednesday's ruling means voters can still vote on Amendments 7, 9 and 11.

Last month a lower court ruled the items should be struck from the ballot because they bundled different issues.

Amendment 7 would provide state university benefits for children of first responders who die on the job and require a supermajority vote before university boards of trustees could raise fees.

Amendment 9 would ban oil drilling in state waters and ban vaping in the same indoor workplaces where smoking is now banned.

Amendment 11 would remove language deemed obsolete from three current articles in the state constitution.

The decision comes as nearly 600,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned.

Click here to read more about the 12 amendments on Florida's 2018 ballot.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.