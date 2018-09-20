E-Pass customers urged to review dates, times on toll transactions

ORLANDO, Fla. - E-Pass customers are encouraged to check their backlogged transactions to make sure they are correct after Central Florida Expressway discovered that more than 2 million SunPass toll transactions were posted with the wrong date and time stamp.

CFX officials said that several days after the E-PASS Customer Payment Program was launched to help customers organize and understand the backlog of tolls that occurred while SunPass underwent system migration earlier this summer, they were notified by the Florida Department of Transportation that millions of the transactions had date and time stamps that were off by as much as nine and a half hours.

Customers are urged to review all their backlogged transactions, then decide whether to pay them in full, pay over a three-month period or dispute transactions.

Any E-Pass customer with questions about their transactions can contact a customer service representative from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 407-823-7277 or 1-800-353-7277. Emails can be sent to pass@cfxway.com.

