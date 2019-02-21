Epcot's evolution includes play pavilion, new park entrance

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney released new renderings of its “big plans” for Epcot’s multi-year transformation.

The plan includes a “first-of-its-kind” play pavilion featuring an innovative city that’ll come to life under a dome of an unnamed pavilion, previously known as Wonders of Life.

The pavilion will feature interactive experiences, Disney characters, entertainment and hands-on experiences and will open in time for Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

“This innovative, new pavilion is beyond anything we’ve ever created and is completely unique to Epcot,” said Zach Riddley, portfolio executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. “Built on the power of play, it introduces an immersive and interactive ‘city’ where you can explore, create, and interact with some of your favorite Disney characters. This is an experience worthy of our bold vision for Epcot – and another signature element of our transformation.”

Another change you will see coming is to Epcot’s main entrance.

The entrance will pay homage to the original park entrance with new pathways, sweeping green spaces and a new fountain.

The Leave A Legacy photo will move to a new setting outside the park’s gateway.



