Eustis police: Guns, trafficking amount of drugs found in motel room

EUSTIS, Fla. - Guns and "a substantial amount of narcotics" were found when a search warrant was executed at a motel Friday morning, according to the Eustis Police Department.

Officers from the Eustis Police Department, Leesburg Police Department SWAT Team and the Lake County Sheriff's Office went to rooms 25 and 26 at the Colonial Inn Motel on Bay Street and found marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, a trafficking amount of fentanyl, a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and two handguns, a news release said.

Police said a substantial amount of narcotics were packaged for sale.

Along with the drugs, investigators said they also found construction materials that were stolen from a nearby construction site.

Christopher Arvel Tarver, Nicholas George Bruno and Nakia Bailey Wilcher are all facing drug charges, according to a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.