Fallen heroes remembered in Seminole County on Memorial Day

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - First responders and Seminole County leaders gathered on Friday to honor the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the military.

The ceremony took place at the Heroes Memorial Park in Sanford. This year, Seminole County resident Maureen Miller shared the story of her son, Staff Sergeant Robert A. Miller.

"He was just one to be breaking barriers and getting along with people, knowing how to work with other people," she said.

Miller entered the United States Army in 2004 and served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. He was killed in combat in 2008.

In 2010, Miller received the Medal of Honor at the White House in 2010. It was presented to his family by President Barack Obama.

His mother wants to make sure her son and others who risk their lives every day are remembered on Memorial Day.

"We do want people to celebrate but spend time with their families, but also please take time to remember the reason why we do have Memorial Day," she said.

The ceremony included a presentation of the colors, a 21-Gun Salute, a helicopter flyover by the Seminole County Sheriff's office and the ringing of the bell.

County leaders asked Seminole County residents to observe and pause in order to honor military heroes at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.



