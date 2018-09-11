Family says Volusia teen was bullied for being Jewish

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 46-second video posted on social media has caused one family to sue the Volusia County School Board for failing to protect their son.

Attorney Jason Harr said the family filed the lawsuit last week citing the attack that happened on Dec. 13, 2017, at Seabreeze High School.

"This wasn't a random act of violence where they did not know my client's religion. This was targeting someone of the Jewish faith," Harr said.

The video shows a teenage boy wailing on the then 15-year-old student and yelling.

"The comments made by the attacker are grossly offensive," Harr said.

A school administrator stepped in, but Harr said it was too little, too late.

"During the attack, the administrator saw the verbal assault, didn't step in, didn't do anything until it was the physical assault had occurred. That's unacceptable," he said.

The boy's mother, Tamara Huth, was also at Tuesday's press conference.

"When I saw the video, I was just sickened," Huth said.

Huth said she immediately contacted the school and said she was shocked to hear their response.

"'You're getting all worked up over nothing, I could assure you. The administrator was there and witnessed the whole thing,'" Huth said, recalling what school officials told her.

Huth said her son suffered minor physical injuries but is now in therapy and took a semester off of school because of the attack. Documents show the teen in the video pleaded to a battery charge and was expelled from school.

Huth's son returned to Seabreeze High School, however, Harr said the family wants the school board to provide the student with free therapy and to create a special tolerance class for all students.

"We want the school to reach out and try to help not just my client, but other students," Harr said.

News 6 contacted the Volusia County School District to ask questions about the lawsuit filed, but was told officials can't comment on any pending litigation.



