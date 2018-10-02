Father's Instagram post sparks 'Squat for Change' movement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Instagram photo of a Florida father that quickly went viral is gaining even more momentum.

News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported that the picture shows the dad in a men’s restroom at a Jacksonville restaurant, squatting on the floor to change his son’s diaper.

It started a debate over whether men’s restrooms should have changing tables, just like women’s restrooms.

Donte Palmer said one of his other children snapped the now-viral picture, and he never expected it to get the attention it has.

Now, he’s hoping to use that attention to create some positive change.

The simple photo that has started a serious conversation has people from coast to coast – including celebrities – weighing in on a topic that’s often overlooked: the lack of changing tables available to fathers in men’s restrooms.

Palmer, and others like him, are now starting a movement they call “Squat for Change.”

They’re hoping it brings attention to what he said is a big need for changing tables in men’s restrooms.

