Fire evacuates Daytona Beach motel, causes $50,000 in damage

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach motel was evacuated early Friday because of a fire.

The Bayview Motel at 124 Orange Ave. was evacuated after a fire broke out in a boiler room, Daytona Beach fire officials said.

The fire was contained to the boiler room and firefighters extinguished the blaze, officials said.

Thirty-six guests staying at the 40-room motel were forced to leave their rooms.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said damage to the motel was estimated at $50,000.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.