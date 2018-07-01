Flagler Beach commissioner charged with domestic violence, deputies say

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - A Flagler Beach commissioner has been charged with domestic violence after a concerned witness reported violence between him and his girlfriend, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Eric Cooley, 43, was arrested at his home Friday night after an investigation by deputies at the 7-Eleven business that Cooley owns.

A witness told officers Cooley had kicked and grabbed the throat of the victim on two separate occasions in the store, deputies said. Both incidents were confirmed by the victim and as well as additional reports of violence to the victim by Cooley on numerous occasions.

Deputies said Flagler Beach police requested that the Flagler County Sheriff's Office take over the investigation after determining that the suspect was a city of Flagler Beach commissioner.

The investigation revealed a longtime abusive relationship between Cooley and his girlfriend of 20 years, who also works with him at the 7-Eleven store, deputies said.

"This is an unfortunate situation, but it goes to show you that domestic violence has no boundaries," Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Cooley was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Deputies said he will be held without bond until a first appearance before a judge.

