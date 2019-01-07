News

Flashback: Do you remember when it snowed in Central Florida?

Snow came when Orlando reached 20 degrees

By Clay LePard - Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. - Forty-two years ago, Central Florida became a winter wonderland, if only for a day. On Jan. 19, 1977, a light dusting of snow covered the usual tropical landscape of Florida.

Many remember the event as the day snowflakes covered the windshields of cars and started to accumulate on the ground.

January 1977 was also known as one of the coldest winters ever in the eastern United States. Temperatures reached record lows for three days in Florida, with Orlando reaching 20 degrees. 

The severe freeze cost the Florida economy $2 billion.  

In several retrospective stories, News 6 revisited that winter, showcasing one family's home videos. 

