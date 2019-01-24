Florida county becomes first in state to raise tobacco buying age to 21

Alachua County has implemented a tobacco ordinance that raises the age for tobacco sales to 21.

It’s the first county in the state to implement the ordinance after it passed unanimously.

Vendors will need to apply for a one-year license to sell tobacco products. Sales can’t be within 1,000 feet of a public school, according to WCJB.

If a vendor’s license is revoked for not following the ordinance, it cannot be reissued.

The ordinance will take effect in nine months, and each city in the county has time to opt out of the ordinance, WCJB reports.

Do you think more counties in Florida should follow suit?

