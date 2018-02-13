Florida deputy gifts family new bikes after all 4 of theirs stolen

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office wanted to help a family out after all four of their children's bikes they had been gifted for Christmas were stolen.

Just three weeks after Santa brought four siblings bikes, a Grinch stole all of them.

School Resource Deputy Jeremy Cornell heard the story and knew he wanted to help out the family.

Cornell arranged for four bikes to be donated to the kids. On Friday evening, with the help of School Crossing Guard Coordinator Dacia Maisonave, Cornell delivered brand new bikes and helmets to the family.

"Their smiles are worth a thousand words," officials wrote on Facebook.

"Their smiles are worth a thousand words," officials wrote on Facebook.

