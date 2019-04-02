Florida girl, 10, dies after hitting tree while skiing

FRISCO, Colo. - A skier who died after hitting a tree at Breckenridge has been identified as a 10-year-old Florida girl, officials said.

The Summit Daily reports the Destin girl crashed on Peak 10 on March 21 and died at a nearby hospital. Investigators say they are withholding her name as a courtesy to her family.

No other information was released about the circumstances of the death, which marked the seventh skiing fatality in the county this season.

