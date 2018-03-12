Florida missing child alert issued for 15-year-old Port Orange boy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Port Orange boy who was last seen Saturday.

Daniel Mais was last seen wearing flip-flops, a green T-shirt with a kangaroo and the word "Army" on it and black gym shorts, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The teen was last seen in the area of the 300th block of Ocean Avenue in Port Orange Saturday. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has red hair.

Anyone with information concerning Mais' whereabouts is asked to call the Port Orange Police Department at 386-527-5653 or 911.

