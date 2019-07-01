Florida sheriff removed after Parkland shooting running for old job

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Florida sheriff who was removed by the governor from his elected office after a school shooting that left 17 people dead is running for his old job in 2020.

Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel filed paperwork Monday stating his intention to run in the August 2020 Democratic primary.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel in January for his department's response to the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Israel is fighting the suspension before the Florida Senate and had previously committed to running for the seat regardless of whether he was reinstated.

The Republican governor has accused Israel of incompetence and neglect of duty for failing to properly train his deputies for an active shooter situation.

Israel's lawyer says DeSantis' decision to suspend the sheriff was politically motivated.

