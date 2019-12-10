FBI: No link found between cyberattack and Pensacola naval base shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The FBI says it has found no signs of a link between a cyberattack on computer systems in Pensacola and the recent attack at the naval air station in the same city.

Officials in the city of Pensacola became aware of the cyberattack early Saturday, hours after Friday’s shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in which a Saudi flight student killed three sailors and wounded eight others.

Much of the city’s computer system remained offline Monday morning.

The FBI said in a tweeted statement Monday that the agency has not identified any connection between the two events, adding its preliminary investigation continues.