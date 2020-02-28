Woman, 2 horses killed in Florida crash, troopers say

One woman and two horses were killed in a series of crashes on Thursday night in north Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman stopped to help a driver who had just struck and killed a horse on U.S. 301 in Nassau County, which is north of Jacksonville on Florida's Atlantic Coast, a highway patrol accident report said.

As she was offering assistance, another vehicle struck a second horse that was in the road and swerved into the woman. Both the woman and the horse were killed.

Troopers said they are still trying to figure out where the horses came from.

The name of the woman who was killed hasn't been released. The crashes shut down the road for several hours on Thursday night.

An investigation continues.