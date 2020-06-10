Detectives investigate if man in I-95 chase is linked to South Florida homicides

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are investigating if a man who officers arrested on Tuesday after a chase on Interstate 95 is related to the deaths of two people in Fort Lauderdale, according to News 6 sister station WPLG.

A few hours after detectives found the two stabbed to death in Lauderdale Beach, Michael Jones told police officers he found an intruder nearby with “crazy in his eyes" who threatened to kill him.

Jones said the man, identified Wednesday by police as Daniel S. Dovi, 64, was camping on his property and was in a white Jeep Wrangler with a Pennsylvania tag.

Jones said when he asked the man to leave, things got ugly. Jones said the man attacked, throwing him to the ground before using the Jeep to smash into a golf cart being used by Jones’ business partner.

“He continued in reverse and he backed up, full-speed, into my Porsche Turbo S and destroyed the entire side of it,” Jones said.

Officers chased Dovi north on I-95 until a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s maneuver caused him to crash.

“The incidents occurred within close proximity and timeframe to one another and as result detectives are looking into the possibility that the two incidents may be related,” said Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Officers responded to the double homicide about 6:15 a.m. at 3054 North Ocean Blvd. and to the aggravated battery about three hours later at 2613 Center Ave.

Jones said officers told him Dovi was armed with two hunting knives.

Dovi was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and feeling and eluding.

He appeared in bond court Wednesday morning, at which time his brother told the judge that Dovi suffers from schizophrenia and has been off his medications for a year. He said Dovi has also been struggling with handling his mother’s death.

Adamson is asking anyone with information about the crime scenes to call detectives at 954-828-5534 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.