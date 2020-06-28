95ºF

Florida governor signs into law bill to speed up recounts

Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Orlando Regional Medical Center Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. DeSantis spoke about Florida's caseload of coronavirus topping 100,000. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law this weekend that allows local elections officials across the state to use a secondary system to speed up recounts and verify the accuracy of results.

The governor approved the voting systems measure to employ a statewide network used for recounts. It was one of 15 bills DeSantis signed into law Saturday.

The law gives the supervisors of elections in the state’s 67 counties the option of employing auditing systems that are separate from the machines and software used for the initial ballot counts.

Critics urged him to veto the bill, saying they were concerned about the possibility of tampering because only one vendor is currently eligible to supply the machines and software.

They also maintained the new system can be risky because it relies on digital images of the original paper ballots.

