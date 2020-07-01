81ºF

Florida

9-year-old Florida girl killed in head-on crash

Woman veers into the oncoming lane, hitting SUV, Palm Beach County sheriff says

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. – A Florida girl is dead following a head-on crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred Monday evening in Loxahatchee, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies said a woman driving on State Road 7 extension veered into the oncoming lane, hitting an SUV head-on.

The woman and her 9-year-old passenger, Coral Skye Smits, were taken to the hospital, where Smits later died, officials said.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

The man in the other vehicle was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

No charges were immediately reported.

