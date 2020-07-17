93ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Florida

Jesus statue beheaded at Catholic church in South Florida

Associated Press

Associated Press

Tags: Strange Florida
Church members want answers after status of Jesus Christ is vandalized
Church members want answers after status of Jesus Christ is vandalized

MIAMI – Someone beheaded a statue of Jesus Christ in the courtyard of a South Florida church, an act of vandalism now being investigated by the Miami-Dade police and the Department of Homeland Security.

The statue was destroyed between Tuesday night and Wednesday in the courtyard of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in West Kendall.

“This is an attack on the church,” Mary Ross Agosta, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Miami, told the Miami Herald. “This is not only private property, it is sacred property.”

The statue's head was found on the ground just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, she said.

“This is not something you can trip over and say, ‘Oh, sorry,’ ” she said. “Someone did this intentionally.”

She said surveillance video has been handed over to police.

“People find peace at these types of places, especially during these times,” police spokesman Argemis Colome told the newspaper. “We want to ensure the community that MDPD will look into the matter so people can continue to feel safe.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Miami Herald.