2,521 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Sunday the Florida Department of Health announced 2,521 new cases of the coronavirus in the state.

The new cases of the respiratory illness bring the state total to 683,754 since the pandemic was first detected in March.

The FDOH reported 10 new deaths Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll from the pandemic to 13,459. Florida’s death total is comprised of 13,296 residents and 163 non-residents who died in the state from the virus.

Data from COVID-19 related deaths is often delayed and new deaths can take up to two weeks to report, according to health officials.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, as of Sunday morning, there were a total of 2,285 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 compared to the same time 24 hours ago.

The DOH reported 79 new hospitalized patients Sunday, bringing the state total to 42,453 for people who have been in the hospital at some point during the last six months due to the virus.

Florida’s positivity rate -- the number of new cases compared to overall tests --- was 4.64% on Saturday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 8,395 43 764 3 277 1 Flagler 1,653 11 134 1 23 0 Lake 7,293 31 531 1 169 0 Marion 9,431 30 907 2 260 1 Orange 38,971 153 1,282 1 431 -1 Osceola 12,107 58 607 1 137 0 Polk 19,126 91 2,007 4 507 0 Seminole 8,836 42 634 3 200 0 Sumter 2,163 9 242 0 65 0 Volusia 10,519 24 771 1 220 2

