Florida health officials report 3,573 new cases of COVID-19, 140 new hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Saturday the Florida Department of Health announced 3,573 new cases of the coronavirus in the state.

The new cases of the respiratory illness bring the state total to 681,233 since the pandemic was first detected in March.

The FDOH reported 62 new deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll from the pandemic to 13,449. Florida’s death total is comprised of 13,287 residents and 162 non-residents who died in the state from the virus.

Recent deaths from COVID-19 across Central Florida made up 8 out of the 62 new fatalities reported across the state.

Data from COVID-19 related deaths is often delayed and new deaths can take up to two weeks to report, according to health officials.

[TRENDING: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 | Trump pushes for 2nd round of $1,200 direct payments | Daylight Saving Time debate]

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, as of Saturday morning, there were a total of 2,273 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 compared to the same time 24 hours ago.

The DOH reported 140 new hospitalized patients Saturday, bringing the state total to 42,374 for people who have been in the hospital at some point during the last six months due to the virus.

Florida’s positivity rate -- the number of new cases compared to overall tests --- was 4.18% on Thursday. The FDOH has not released new data for Friday as of this publication.

[SEE FRIDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases, 140 new deaths]

Here are three things to know about the virus for Sept. 19. Click on the blue headline to read more about the story:

No traditional Halloween in Orange County: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino are not comfortable with people celebrating Halloween the traditional way amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Pino noted trick-or-treating and Halloween parties involve big groups moving in all directions and touching the same surfaces.

Open for business: Bars are open in Florida for the first full weekend in months. Orange County said on Friday the Strike Team is relying on state inspections with the Department of Business and Professional Regulations to inspect the bars. The county said their inspectors have been busy visiting roughly 65-70 other types of businesses a day.

Switch your child’s learning preference: Parents of students in two of Central Florida’s largest school districts have until Friday to decide whether they want to switch their child’s learning preference for the second nine weeks of the academic calendar. Both Orange and Osceola public schools are giving parents the opportunity to switch from face-to-face to digital to LaunchEd for the second nine weeks of the semester, which, for their districts, begin in the second month of August. To find out how to switch learning preference, click or tap here.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 8,352 88 761 2 276 2 Flagler 1,642 11 133 2 23 0 Lake 7,262 42 530 1 169 0 Marion 9,401 72 905 3 259 0 Orange 38,818 195 1,281 1 432 1 Osceola 12,049 74 606 3 137 0 Polk 19,035 120 2,003 8 507 2 Seminole 8,794 52 631 5 200 1 Sumter 2,154 14 242 3 65 0 Volusia 10,495 82 770 6 218 2

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.