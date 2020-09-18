Florida reports more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases, 140 new deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Floridians prepare to clock out and enjoy the weekend, health officials on Friday announced 3,204 new cases of the coronavirus in Florida.

The new cases of the respiratory illness bring the state total to 677,660 since the pandemic was first detected in March.

The Florida Department of Health reported 140 new deaths Friday, bringing the state’s death toll from the pandemic to 13,387. Florida’s death total is comprised of 13,225 residents and 162 non-residents who died in the state from the virus.

Recent deaths from COVID-19 across Central Florida made up 24 out of the 140 new fatalities reported across the state.

Data from COVID-19 related deaths is often delayed and new deaths can take up to two weeks to report, according to health officials.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, as of Friday morning, there were a total of 2,384 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 compared to the same time 24 hours ago.

The DOH reported 187 new hospitalized patients Friday, bringing the state total to 42,234 for people who have been in the hospital at some point during the last six months due to the virus.

Florida’s positivity rate -- the number of new cases compared to overall tests --- was 4.18% on Thursday.

Here are three things to know about the virus for Sept. 18. Click on the blue headline to read more about the story:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 8,264 71 759 4 274 4 Flagler 1,631 17 131 1 23 1 Lake 7,220 47 529 17 169 6 Marion 9,329 55 902 7 259 1 Orange 38,623 201 1,280 15 431 5 Osceola 11,975 56 603 3 137 0 Polk 18,915 132 1,995 9 505 2 Seminole 8,742 48 626 1 199 2 Sumter 2,140 3 239 0 65 1 Volusia 10,413 49 764 3 216 2

More than 3.7 million Floridians have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus economic downfall began, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. Claims have been on a downward trend for the past several weeks but remain historically high for the Sunshine State and around the country.

The economy and job market have recovered somewhat from the initial shock, but the recovery remains fragile, imperiled by continuing COVID-19 infections as schools reopen and no agreement on another economic rescue package in Washington.

