High school football with fans in attendance kicks off in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday night, high school football kicked on in Central Florida, including schools in Orlando.

At Boone High School, fans were in the stands during the football game. People were also required to wear face coverings.

Greg Hatch said his son is a wide receiver for Dr. Phillip’s High School. He was there as the team played Boone High School Thursday night.

“Everybody is to be masked. We of course brought our understanding that everybody is going to be socially distant,” said Hatch. “It brings a sense of normalcy back to these kids. Education has been vastly different. You know they haven’t been either in person or launchEd and this is really the first thing that gives them a sense of normalcy.”

Orange County Public Schools said tickets for the games will be limited and there will be no in-person marching bands or cheerleaders.

[RELATED: Coach says health comes first after Evans vs. West Orange game canceled due to COVID-19 cases]

Just ahead of Thursday’s games, OCPS announced it had tested 1,403 student-athletes, coaches, and trainers from 19 schools. The districted said there were a total of five positive cases, all from Evans High School. School officials canceled the game scheduled for Thursday.

“We took it for granted for the longest time with our kids being able to go out there and line up and play football. So, yea we are taking every precaution, following all of the safety measures,” said Hatch.

Hatch also said that there were school staff members walking through the stands periodically, enforcing mask-wearing and social distancing.

[RELATED: Orange County Schools cancels JV volleyball game due to COVID-19 case]

OCPS canceled a JV Volleyball game scheduled to take place at Boone High School Thursday, after a positive COVID-19 case.