Evans vs. West Orange football game canceled due to COVID-19 cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools officials announced Thursday’s game between Evans High School and West Orange High School has been canceled after five positive COVID-19 cases.

OCPS officials said the decision was made after a discussion with the Florida Department of Health.

The district said five positive coronavirus cases resulted in the quarantine of players, coaches and trainers with Evans High School.

[TRENDING: Mom kicked off flight after toddler won’t wear mask | Cops: Man stabs librarian in eye with scissors | UCF to conduct random COVID-19 tests on students]

School officials said all players and parents of students who have been identified as having been in close contact with a positive case have been notified by school administrators and the department of health.

The district said this does not impact the entire student body because of the established face-to-face football player cohorts.

OCPS officials said the entire campus is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The district said West Orange’s game for next Friday is still on.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.