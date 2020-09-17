Orange County Schools cancels JV volleyball game due to COVID-19 case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Schools announced the JV volleyball game between Boone High School and Colonial High School has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case.

The district said due to the positive case Boone players were asked to quarantine.

School officials said the decision was made after a discussion with the Florida Department of Health.

The entire Boone campus will be cleaned and disinfected, according to school officials.

The district also canceled the football game between Evans High School and West Orange High School after five positive COVID-19 cases.