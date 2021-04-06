Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings dead at 84

After battling pancreatic cancer, longtime Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings has died.

Hastings passed away Tuesday, according to reporting from the Sun Sentinel. He was 84.

The lawmaker was the dean of the Florida congressional delegation and started his storied career as a civil rights attorney. He was nominated by President Jimmy Carter in 1979 to be a federal judge in Florida. He was impeached a decade later for bribery and perjury making him the sixth federal judge in the nation’s history to be removed from office by the Senate.

He made a political comeback in 1992 winning a congressional seat in the same House of Representatives that impeached him. He represented South Florida in Congress for 15 terms, breaking a Florida record as the longest-serving member of Congress in the state.

Hastings was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2018.