Rep. Val Demings hosts COVID-19 virtual town hall with Dr. Anthony Fauci

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Rep. Val Demings hosted a virtual town hall on Wednesday with Dr. Anthony Fauci and local health experts to help answer constituents’ questions regarding the pandemic.

Community members participated virtually and submitted questions during the live chat.

One of the first questions asked was, “Which vaccine should I get?”

[TRENDING: Gaetz investigated over relationship | Disney paying workers who get vaccine | Dozens get COVID after vaccine shots]

“They’re all exceptionally efficacious in preventing COVID-19 disease, so I wouldn’t wait for one versus the other,” Fauci said. “The one that’s available to you most conveniently I would take it. They’re all really very good.”

Ad

Some wanted to know how much longer we will have to wear masks and practice social distancing. Fauci said even as more people get vaccinated, the pandemic isn’t over yet.

“Rather than prematurely declaring victory and pulling back on all preventative measures, hang in there a bit longer. We’re going to be able to pull back on that soon but not quite yet,” Fauci said.

Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino also joined in on the virtual call, as well as representatives from FEMA and local pharmacies administering the vaccine.

Many people asked if we would have to get an additional booster shot, similar to the flu shot that is offered every year.

“Time will tell as how long this fighters are going to last to a level that will protect us. There is a possibility that an annual booster may be needed,” Pino said.

The panelists also answered questions about the variants. They said the approved vaccines are shown to be effective against them.

Ad

They also went over all of the eligibility requirements, where you can get the shots and urged everyone to get vaccinated to help bring an end to the pandemic.