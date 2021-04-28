3 dead in single-engine plane crash in Florida

Plane goes down at the end of Carter Spencer Road in Middleburg.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Three people died in a single-engine plane crash near Middleburg in north Florida on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the crash site, which is just west of Middleburg, the Clay County Sheriff's office said.

The Florida Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, said there were no survivors at the crash scene.

News outlets reported that officials don't yet know where the plane departed or where it was heading when it crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board said an investigator has responded to the crash.